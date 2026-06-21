Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Decreased by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,435 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.0% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $372,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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