Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,419 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $335.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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