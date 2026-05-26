Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,506 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of CX Institutional's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CX Institutional's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,387. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here