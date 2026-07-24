Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 93,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $152,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 4.6%

AMZN opened at $233.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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