Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,358 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $254.21 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here