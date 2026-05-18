Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,770 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.69. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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