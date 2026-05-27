Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,753 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Amazon.com by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 37,172 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,691 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Article Title

Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also being included in broader market “buy zone” and AI-leader discussions, suggesting traders still see Amazon as a favored large-cap growth name. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,552,494. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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