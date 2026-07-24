Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,566 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $473,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $233.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.91.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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