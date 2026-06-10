Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services.

Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on AMZN , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem.

Analysts remain upbeat on , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also announced new partnerships and product initiatives, including Amazon One Medical’s collaboration with Baptist Health in South Florida and AI-powered warehouse robotics, both of which support its broader ecosystem and automation strategy.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here