Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,794 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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