Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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