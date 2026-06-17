Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Torque Asset Management LLC

Torque Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 18.7% of Torque Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Torque Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to view Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing Wall Street’s generally bullish long-term view on the stock.

Brokerages continue to view favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing Wall Street’s generally bullish long-term view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is drawing attention for its expanding AI infrastructure spending and cloud growth, including a reported multibillion-dollar data center buildout in Missouri and broader capex plans that investors see as supporting AWS and future revenue growth.

Amazon is drawing attention for its expanding AI infrastructure spending and cloud growth, including a reported multibillion-dollar data center buildout in Missouri and broader capex plans that investors see as supporting AWS and future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite project, Amazon Leo, received a regulatory boost after the FCC waived a launch deadline and described the service as “groundbreaking,” which could improve confidence in Amazon’s long-term space/broadband ambitions.

Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite project, Amazon Leo, received a regulatory boost after the FCC waived a launch deadline and described the service as “groundbreaking,” which could improve confidence in Amazon’s long-term space/broadband ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted renewed bullish sentiment around AMZN’s valuation and upside potential, with some analysts and commentators arguing the recent pullback may be a buying opportunity.

Several articles highlighted renewed bullish sentiment around AMZN’s valuation and upside potential, with some analysts and commentators arguing the recent pullback may be a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also benefiting from broad investor interest in AI and cloud ecosystems, including partnerships and integrations involving AWS and Anthropic-related tooling, which support the company’s strategic positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers.

Amazon is also benefiting from broad investor interest in AI and cloud ecosystems, including partnerships and integrations involving AWS and Anthropic-related tooling, which support the company’s strategic positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is a reported FTC complaint over Amazon’s advertising disclosures and pricing practices, with potential multibillion-dollar penalties if the regulator proceeds with a lawsuit or settlement.

The biggest near-term risk is a reported FTC complaint over Amazon’s advertising disclosures and pricing practices, with potential multibillion-dollar penalties if the regulator proceeds with a lawsuit or settlement. Negative Sentiment: The regulatory news adds to existing pressure on AMZN shares, as investors weigh whether the company’s heavy AI and infrastructure spending will keep weighing on margins in the near term.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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