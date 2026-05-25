Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,922 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 66,052 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Horizon Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,773 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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