Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,767 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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