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Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Lee Johnson Capital Management cut its Amazon stake by 82.7% in the first quarter, selling 23,627 shares and ending with 4,933 shares worth about $1.03 million.
  • Amazon reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.78 topping estimates by a wide margin and revenue of $181.52 billion, up 16.6% year over year.
  • Despite the stock’s recent pullback, analysts remain upbeat: Amazon has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a consensus price target of $312.78, with several firms recently raising targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 23,627 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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