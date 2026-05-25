Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,764 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,773 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $266.32 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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