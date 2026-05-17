Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Rakuten Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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