Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.8% of Scge Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $297,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 8,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. MLP3 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $532,538,000 after buying an additional 119,408 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.21 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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