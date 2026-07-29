Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 1,454,608 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Recursive Superintelligence AWS deal

Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Amazon satellite network

Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Amazon’s Anthropic stake

Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Amazon AI strategy overhaul

Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large move of about 6.9% around earnings. Investors will focus on AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow, Prime Day effects and whether Amazon raises its already-heavy capital-spending outlook. Short sellers are also increasing positions ahead of the report, reflecting elevated downside risk. Amazon earnings volatility

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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