Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lowered by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,739 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 31,121 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $341,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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