Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,014 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ethic Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $225,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Unify Financial Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unify Financial Advisors now owns 6,908 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eiger Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eiger Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Article: Amazon and Meta talks

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,389,353.70. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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