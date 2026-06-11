Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Decreased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,322 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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