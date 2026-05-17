Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,098 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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