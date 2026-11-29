DMKC Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $390.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $2,335,145.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Latest Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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