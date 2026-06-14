Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,945 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 85,801 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 18.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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