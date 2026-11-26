Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,350 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 224,189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Candriam S.C.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $592,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Richard Young Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Young Associates Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Madrid Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $287,000. American State Bank Iowa raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. American State Bank Iowa now owns 8,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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