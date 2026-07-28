Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,802 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 108,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of Amdocs worth $58,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Amdocs's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.67.

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Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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