Amdocs Limited $DOX Stock Holdings Lifted by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,383 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.33% of Amdocs worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,681,089 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,568,000 after acquiring an additional 644,074 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,165,988 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $258,583,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,761 shares of the technology company's stock worth $232,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Amdocs Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Amdocs's payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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