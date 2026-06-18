Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 375,883 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amer Sports worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939 over the last three months.

Amer Sports Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AS stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore upped their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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