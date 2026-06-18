Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.78% of Ameren worth $481,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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