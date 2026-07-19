American Capital Advisory LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of American Capital Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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