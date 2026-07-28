American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,615 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 193,796 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for 3.2% of American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of SEI Investments worth $60,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $4,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,825,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,549,566.75. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,913,943. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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