American Capital Management Inc. Has $104.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 5.6% of American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Medpace worth $104,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $589.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $560.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

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