American Capital Management Inc. Has $44.16 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,874 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for approximately 2.4% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Novanta worth $44,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novanta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Novanta in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,537.23. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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