American Capital Management Inc. Has $52.62 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. $CGNT

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,184 shares during the period. Cognyte Software makes up 2.8% of American Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.89% of Cognyte Software worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 1,478.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,268 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 79.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Price Performance

CGNT opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 1.68. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

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