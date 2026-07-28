American Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,435 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on DORM

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

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