American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,605 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,720 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Repligen makes up 2.3% of American Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Repligen worth $42,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,209,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,946,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,513,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,176,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.05 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.Repligen's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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