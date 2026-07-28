American Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 624,084 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 624,084 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $100,053,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 5.4% of American Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 883,419 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $141,629,000 after purchasing an additional 246,421 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 146.6% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 55,569 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,481 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $332,421,000 after acquiring an additional 939,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $425.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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