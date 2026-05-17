American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,982 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 176.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after buying an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Electric Power by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after buying an additional 1,529,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.57.

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American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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