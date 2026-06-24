American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.6%

AEP stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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