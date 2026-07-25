American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,708 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $119,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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