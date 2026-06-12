American Express Company $AXP Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172,484 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 293,107 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.75% of American Express worth $1,913,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $286.15 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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