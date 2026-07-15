American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,893 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of American Healthcare REIT worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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