American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423,206 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.95% of American Healthcare REIT worth $350,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,970 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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