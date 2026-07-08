American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,590 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of American Healthcare REIT worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,461 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Amicus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.2%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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