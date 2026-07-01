American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,600 McKesson Corporation $MCK

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in McKesson by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,670 shares of the company's stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $757.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $772.99 and a 200-day moving average of $839.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,137. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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