American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in American International Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American International Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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