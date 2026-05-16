American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 727.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,408 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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