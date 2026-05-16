American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 20,721.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.07% of American Tower worth $1,705,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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