American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AMT opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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